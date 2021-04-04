David Hochtritt: Wolf hunt isn't about conservation

Dear Editor: Proponents of the recent "wolf hunt" claim that this is a conservation of the species. Since when does hunting during the mating season with every method available, i.e. snowmobiles, dogs, night hunting, "gut shooting'" and other legal and illegal devices qualify as conservation? Shooting 216 wolves in a 72-hour time frame, including pregnant females, can only cause serious damage to Wisconsin's wolves. Claiming that killing is conservation is an insult to every true sportsman and wildlife advocate. Call it what it is: The thrill of the kill.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.