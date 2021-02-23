David Hochtritt: Wolf hunt is cruel and selfish

Dear Editor: Thanks to a court decision, a wolf hunt will is beginning. This will occur despite the original plan to withhold the hunt until next November to allow time to implement scientific and proper procedures. The hunt will go on despite the fact spring is the time when young pups will be born. If the mother is killed the pups will be left to starve to death or face similar grim fates. All this is lost on the trophy hunters whose only concern is the "thrill of the kill." Every sportsman and citizen of Wisconsin should be incensed by this cruel and selfish hunt. Wisconsin already has a reputation as a state where wildlife is of little value except to kill.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
