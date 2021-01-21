David Hochtritt: Wisconsin should not have a gray wolf hunt

Dear Editor: Killing is not conservation. That fact is apparently lost to U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany who is sponsoring a bill that would "permanently" remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act. This would place management under control of the state. Considering the mismanagement that described the last time wolves were handled by the state, could we expect any improvement as to how this one is conducted? The majority of people in the state of Wisconsin do not want a wolf hunt. This fact has been all but ignored by the DNR and the politicians. Wisconsin needs other voices other than those who now make those decisions. We need less of the likes of Tom Tiffany.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
