 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David Hochtritt: Wisconsin should not have a gray wolf hunt

David Hochtritt: Wisconsin should not have a gray wolf hunt

Dear Editor: Killing is not conservation. That fact is apparently lost to U.S. Rep. Tom Tiffany who is sponsoring a bill that would "permanently" remove the gray wolf from the Endangered Species Act. This would place management under control of the state. Considering the mismanagement that described the last time wolves were handled by the state, could we expect any improvement as to how this one is conducted? The majority of people in the state of Wisconsin do not want a wolf hunt. This fact has been all but ignored by the DNR and the politicians. Wisconsin needs other voices other than those who now make those decisions. We need less of the likes of Tom Tiffany.

David Hochtritt

Pickett

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics