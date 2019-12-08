Dear Editor: Envision this situation: A wolf is being chased by a pack of dogs guided by a "hounder." The wolf is forced to defend itself. A horrific battle ensues. The wolf may killed by the dogs, or one or more of the dogs may be killed. If a dog is killed, the "hounder" receives a $2,500 "compensation!" In addition wolf haters use this and similar incidents to justify removal of wolves from the Endangered Species List to once again be hunted.
The use of dogs to hunt is banned throughout the U.S. and most of the world. It is cruel, inhumane and has no sportsmanship ethics. The solution to the problem is clear: ban hunting with packs of dog in Wisconsin and make this great state what it once was — a paradise for wildlife and those who enjoy nature.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
