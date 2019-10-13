Dear Editor: Sen. Ron Johnson's total "meltdown" and ranting tirade on national TV is a disgrace and an affront to the people of Wisconsin. It proves once again that this "lightweight" is not a positive representative. The people of this state deserve much better.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
