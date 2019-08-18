Dear Editor: The Second Amendment was passed in the 1700s to allow American citizens to defend themselves against the invading British. Today, thanks to the NRA and the majority of our highly subsidized federal legislators, American citizens are paying the price with their lives. We won the first war, but we're sadly losing the second one.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
