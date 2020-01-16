David Hochtritt: Trapping is cruel and inhumane

David Hochtritt: Trapping is cruel and inhumane

Dear Editor: There are two undeniable truths regarding trapping wildlife: 1) Trapping is exceedingly cruel and inhumane, and 2) A large number of trapped wildlife are non-target animals. Most states and foreign countries ban trapping for these reasons. Not Wisconsin where trapping is allowed and promoted.

David Hochtritt

Pickett

