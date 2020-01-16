David Hochtritt: Trapping is cruel and inhumane

Dear Editor: There are two undeniable truths regarding trapping wildlife: 1) Trapping is exceedingly cruel and inhumane, and 2) A large number of trapped wildlife are non-target animals. Most states and foreign countries ban trapping for these reasons. Not Wisconsin where trapping is allowed and promoted.
David Hochtritt
Pickett
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.