Dear Editor: The DNR is perplexed as to what to do about chronic wasting disease in the deer population of the state. Wolves are known to make a tremendous impact on the number of affected deer with CWD. Instead of trying to delist them to be killed in large numbers by hunters and trappers, let the wolves be the answer. What's more, it won't a cost a cent!
David Hochtritt
Pickett
