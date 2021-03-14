David Hochtritt: How much did hunt damage Wisconsin's wolf pack?

Dear Editor: How much damage did the recent massacre (under the guise of a hunt) do to Wisconsin's wolf pack? As an example, 46 females wolves were killed; how many were pregnant is not known. A pregnant female can carry as many as nine pups; most often the number is four pups. Go figure! How many pups never got the opportunity to experience life?
Wolves are very family oriented; how many bonded animals paid the price because of trigger-happy trophy hunters? The entire nation has been made aware of the mismanaged, hate-filled slaughter that occurred a few weeks ago. We are the epitome of what is wrong with allowing a few incompetent individuals to dictate how we maintain our wildlife. These people should be purged from making pertinent decisions immediately and forever!
David Hochtritt
Pickett
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.