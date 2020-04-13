David Henige: Trump displays depraved indifference in coronavirus crisis

Dear Editor: In many penal codes there is a category called "depraved indifference," which, when applied adds to the sentence being handed down, as "hate crimes" nowadays. Both words are open to interpretation, as they should be. My interpretation is that POTUS had exhibited the actions (or inactions) so amply described, no more than since the onset of coronavirus. It's a pity that the Democrats were in such a rush to convict in their impeachment strategy. If they had been to wait just a while, the case they would have had would be so much stronger. But there is still time to charge POTUS with X millions of deaths, as defined by legal codes. And he would still get his name into the records as the only POTUS to be convicted of a capital crime. But that time is proving costly — millions of Americans who die along the way are proof positive that the virus is as inconsequential as POTUS intuited from the very beginning. He is a "smart" man after all. If in doubt, read about the plague at our doorsteps.