Dear Editor: Regarding Paul Fanlund’s recent column, “For some, creating chaos is the goal”: It’s somewhat alarming that Fanlund is so genuinely surprised by our nation’s cynical radicalism.
For people of his generation, voting for (the lesser of two) evil(s), generation after generation, is somehow considered normal, while for most freethinking younger people, it’s completely absurd. Furthermore, this constant voting for evil ultimately brought us the two worst presidential candidates in our history, just as anybody could have predicted.
Even worse, the recent Democratic presidential candidate blatantly stole the nomination from Bernie Sanders, largely considered to be the only honest candidate out there, while people such as Fanlund cheered on this corruption and even scolded Sanders supporters for not supporting her afterward. Again, freethinking younger generations see this insanity as the ultimate hypocrisy and rightfully believe that anybody who would vote for a candidate that stole the nomination from their own doesn’t deserve to live in this country, much less vote.
And unfortunately, as long as people like Fanlund continue to support such corruption and evil while failing to comprehend any of this, the desire for chaos will only continue.
David Hammond
Madison
