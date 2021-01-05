David Gorak: The U.S. needs more Ron Johnsons

Dear Editor: “We got rid of Donald Trump, now we need to get rid of Ron Johnson.”
So writes Dave Zweifel in his Dec. 30 “Plain Talk” column.
As long as we’re cleaning house in preparation for a new year, I think it necessary to also get rid of most of a mainstream media that long ago abandoned its own code of ethics governing the proper way to report the news and instead spent the past four years working with the Democratic Party (and certain wimpy Republicans) to undermine the Trump presidency.
If journalists like Zweifel are truly concerned about members of Congress who they say have forgotten who they really work for, where is the criticism of the wasteful spending like that found in the current COVID-19 relief bill? Billions more in foreign aid to countries that will never really like us, including nonsense like $10 million for “gender programs” meant to help women get education and start businesses in Pakistan. Meanwhile, back in the U.S., how about $40 million for the shuttered John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (remember that only last May the Center received a paltry $25 million)?
Upon further review, I think this country needs more Ron Johnsons who think Americans should be the major recipients of any such relief package made necessary by the lying Chinese Communist government.
David Gorak
La Valle
