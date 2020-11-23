David Glomp: Support new COVID-19 vaccines

Dear Editor: I am writing this to both those who like or hate Donald Trump. It appears that a second vaccine to stop the COVID-19 virus has been identified, in addition to the one from Pfizer. The Pfizer vaccine was reported to be 95% effective, the newer one is said to be nearly that.
Dr. Fauci has predicted that distribution of one or both vaccines to vulnerable populations and health care providers can occur as early as December. This is good news, as the elderly, who may have more compromised immune systems and comorbidities, (other serious life threatening ailments), can begin to take the vaccines. It is nothing short of miraculous that two vaccines were developed and tested under FDA oversight in less than a year's time.
It is likely due to President Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed,” which provided research funding, elimination of regulations that might slow research development and distribution of said vaccines. I hope that all might support the distribution of these and other vaccines to protect the most vulnerable ASAP.
The decision to take the vaccines should be an individual decision. It appears that the Pfizer vaccine must be kept frozen while the second needs only to be refrigerated like the regular flu vaccines to insure effectiveness. Many have prayed for a vaccine, with the recent extreme spikes in positive cases seen across the country. It is important that this positive optimistic info be shared broadly, regardless of any prejudice you might have.
David Glomp
Madison
