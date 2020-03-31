David Giffey: Pocan jobs legislation is what we need

David Giffey: Pocan jobs legislation is what we need

Dear Editor: There is, and has been, a need for Congress to support the jobs of all working people who are threatened with bleak futures. I belong to the national organization, Veterans for Peace, and some of us are concerned about what might happen to the people who do the work at the office in St. Louis. Reps. Mark Pocan and Rosa DeLauro are trying to help with bills called the Prevent Layoffs During a Public Health Emergency Act and the Layoff Prevention Act. Your column by John Nichols ("Mark Pocan has a plan to save your job") was correct and pointed to the uncertainty felt when Congress is stacked for the rich. I hope Mark Pocan and his allies in Congress prevail, for all of us.

David Giffey

Arena

