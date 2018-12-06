Dear Editor: The Wisconsin GOP’s move to limit the powers of the governor, attorney general, and the time for early voting is deplorable. Their gerrymandering, their voter ID laws, and even a visit by Donald Trump could not save Scott Walker. So they stoop so low as to rewrite the offices themselves and limit the time of voting, declaring their reason is “balance.” They are hypocrites — as long as power is in their favor they are fine with the current "balance."
Wisconsin’s GOP is symbolic with what is wrong with America — the tyranny of a minority in power, working against democracy. This is a clarion call for citizens to realize that if they want the change they voted for they must also replace the existing GOP majority in Wisconsin’s Assembly.
David Froemming
Lancaster
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.