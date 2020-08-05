David Froemming: We must change course on nuclear weapons

Dear Editor: Aug. 6 and 9 mark the 75th anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Civilian death ranged anywhere between 129,000 – 220,000 people. Often missing from the debate as to whether or not this indiscriminate killing of civilians should have ever been conducted by our nation is the fact that a clear alternative end to the war was also in play in 1945. I am writing of the secret operation at the time — Operation Hula. Operation Hula consisted of the transfer of 149 ships to the Soviet Navy who was to join the U.S. in attacking Japan. Among the operation and transfer were three ships from Wisconsin, built by Froemming Brothers in Milwaukee. They were The USS Machias, The USS Allentown, and The USS Sandusky.
Looking back we see that the use of atomic weapons did not bring peace but rather a prolonged cold war. Today, under the incompetency of the Trump administration, the nuclear arms race is out of control. On the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki let us take up the resolve to bring competent leadership once again to the oval office of our nation. The lesson in Operation Hula is that history could have been different. We did not have to destroy so many civilian lives. The current pandemic has been mishandled. We cannot continue mishandling the devastating reality of nuclear weapons. We must change course now.
David Froemming
Lancaster
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!