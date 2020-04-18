David Froemming: Meaning of Easter resounds in front-line workers, not GOP politicians

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin GOP-led Assembly have won the 2020 Judas Award for Holy Week of the 2020 pandemic. Making a decision in the isolation of an online vote, they sent the public to risk infection, illness and death in a primary election. They have betrayed the safety of citizens and democracy itself. Their toxic partisanship continues in the legacy of our former governor. Their betrayal of science, reason and common sense mirrors this incompetent presidency.

Meanwhile the real meaning of Easter resounds in those working in the front lines to bring comfort to the ill, the dying and the grieving. It resounds in all those doing the day to day work to stock our stores, maintain our cities and keep is well. May this Spirit carry us to new leadership in our state and nation in 2021.

David Froemming

Lancaster

