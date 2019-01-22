Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund did a good job in his Jan. 17 column on Trump’s wall fiasco diagnosing the reason Trump supporters stay with him despite all false equivalencies and irrationality. Trump does a good job of hurting the other side that you deem as your enemy. Yet with the hurting of federal workers, Fanlund discovers their system breaking down. Some find this troubling.
Yet, there’s one more piece Fanlund and most journalists need in order to complete their diagnosis of Trump supporters, and former New York Times Journalist Chris Hedges has it — the religious dimension. Over a decade ago Hedges published his book “American Fascists: The Christian Right and the War on America.” Trump is their divine wrecking ball on democracy in turn for their utopian yet destructive apocalyptic end-time religion. In his most recent book “America: The Farewell Tour,” Hedges pinpoints the historical source of this dualistic utopian worldview that views everything as good/evil, friend/enemy — third-century Manichaeism. This is the religious underside of Trump supporters that explains destroying democracy at all costs.
David Froemming
Lancaster
