David Fernández-Antelo: Tips for newly elected officials

Dear Editor: I, an average simpleton living in Wisconsin, have a few tips for any newly elected official that now in charge of legislatures and policy boards across Wisconsin:
The purpose of getting elected is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of your salary and societal benefits is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of sitting on those chairs and mini thrones is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of the bully pulpit is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of political strategy is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of advocating for an underrepresented group is to legislate and make policy.
The purpose of disagreement, negotiations, and compromise is to legislate and set policy.
The purpose of having any ideas about how to make your community better is to make them into legislation or policy.
The purpose of ideals is to figure out how to make them into reality. Government is not a university campus, nor is this a nest for you to make a career out of politics. Your purpose is to serve the best interests of your constituents.
And guess what? If you make good legislation and set good policy, you will get people to invest in you, and you will be reelected.
Your campaigns are over. It's now time to help people, so please, get to work: propose good legislation and set good policy.
P.S. To Future-Justice Jill Karofsky: please stay away from legislating and setting policy. You are a jurist, not a politician.
David Fernández-Antelo
Madison
