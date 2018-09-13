Dear Editor: Wisconsin’s roads and bridges are in sad and dangerous condition. I know because during the last five months I have traveled thousands of miles to family weddings and funerals in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Kentucky. Nowhere but here have I seen so many ruts, potholes, and half-finished road projects with poorly paved alternate lanes and close concrete barriers.
Not only are our roads the worst in the Midwest, in 2017 they were rated 49th among the 50 states in overall condition by the Transportation Development Association. In 2018, our rural highways were ranked 46th in condition by Newsweek magazine.
Lousy roads create driving accidents and car damage, even loss of life. They also hinder transport of dairy products, lumber, manufactured goods and tourists needed to maintain important economies in southern and central Wisconsin.
Despite these obvious deficiencies, the current governor and the GOP-dominated Legislature has steadfastly refused to increase the gas tax or provide alternative funding to improve our roads, bridges, and railroads. Instead, in the last seven years they have decreased transportation funds by 20 percent and this year raided the statewide fund to grab another $152 million to build a special access route to one foreign-owned factory (Foxconn) site near Racine. Those lost funds would have provided over one-half billion dollars annually to fix local and state roads, benefiting all parts of the state.
To join the movement to respond to the mismanagement of our transportation infrastructure funds, go to Scottholes.com.
David Elsass
Madison
