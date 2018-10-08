Dear Editor: Your article on Tony Evers proposing automatic voter registration is very light on details.
1. How in the world do you do that?
2. Where does the automatic information come from?
3. Does that mean everyone has to be eligible for jury duty?
4. How do you make sure only U.S. citizens are registered?
This seems like nothing more than a political ploy that doesn't fix any known problems.
P.S. Was it really newsworthy that Barack Obama endorsed Tony Evers over Scott Walker?
David Doll
McFarland
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.