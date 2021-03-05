David Doll: Today's product is not your father's marijuana

Dear Editor: I'm really disappointed when the media portrays legalizing marijuana as just some college-age kid smoking a joint in the privacy of their apartment. I grew up in Dane County in the '70s and '80s and sure, I had my fair share of smoking joints with friends. I'm not a prude and to be honest, it has been a while, but given the opportunity, I would probably still enjoy smoking a little weed with friends.
What is going on today is nothing like the '70s and '80s. Marijuana today is much more powerful. But what really scares me are the "gummy" candies that are sold legally in Illinois. Is Gov. Evers planning to legalize "gummies"? If so, I am 100% against that.
Any governor, or Legislature that plans to legalize gummies should actually take one of these before they vote to legalize it and see how they react. I know from experience, these are not your father's marijuana. I tried one; it took six hours to come down from one bad experience.
These things look like candy but they are not. If you think these won't harm young children you have never tried one. Anyone who promotes this as "just smoking a joint" is lying to themselves and will regret making these legal.
State government is supposed to protect its citizens, not destroy them. Legalizing marijuana is a bad idea.
David Doll
McFarland
