Dear Editor: I agree with Sen. Patrick Testin. It is time for Democrats to bring up the USMCA agreement in the U.S. House of Representatives.
When many of us complain about the political shenanigans going on with respect to impeachment, Democrats come back with we can do more than one thing at a time. Really, then what have you accomplished since taking over Congress after the 2018 election?. Nothing.
I often hear Sen. Tammy Baldwin complain about the state of farming in Wisconsin. Well, senator, I have not heard you advocate for the USMCA one single time. You blame President Trump but you say nothing about the solution, USMCA.
Our do-nothing congressman, Mark Pocan, is missing in action. He could care less about the farmers in the state of Wisconsin but is all in on impeachment.
If the Democrats voted for the USMCA they could get some of the credit.
David Doll
McFarland
