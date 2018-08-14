Dear Editor: I disagree with your Aug. 6 editorial claiming Gov. Scott Walker is the most anti-education governor ever.
Our schools in Wisconsin are as highly rated as ever. How do I know that? I see several new homes being built in McFarland every day. I see homes go on the market and they are sold within 24 hours. Why McFarland? Because everyone loves the schools. Dane County is also seeing property values increase dramatically. We even passed Milwaukee County in total property values.
Why is that? I believe one of the reasons is the quality of our schools. Milwaukee schools have been notoriously horrible for years. That did not start when Walker became governor. And by the way, what has Tony Evers done to improve Milwaukee schools when that was his primary job as state superintendent of schools? Nothing.
David Doll
McFarland
