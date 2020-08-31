David deCalesta: Stay home when Trump goes to Kenosha

Dear Editor: President Trump will visit Kenosha on Tuesday. He hopes to stir up a riot between his base and protesters. Don't fall into his trap so he can be the law and order president; stay home. To effect change in the way police treat people of color, vote in the 2020 election to remove the president and his enabling vice president and senators and representatives.
David deCalesta
Venice, Florida
