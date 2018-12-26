Dear Editor: One of the surprising things I found when I first moved to Madison and was later elected to the County Board was the disdain and curdled arrogance in Madison for Milwaukee. As a Milwaukee native I was disappointed by this insular and laughably ignorant attitude. Milwaukee is and will remain the engine of the state's economy. It is a city of great beauty and innovation (instilled by a Socialist mayor) shouldering poverty and the legacy of racism. Yet, it has never given up and is improving, if by increments, against heavy odds.
And, what does Madison have to be so cocky about? Take away taxpayer-supported institutions of government and the university and what's left? What has Madison done on its own? Madison/Dane County's incarceration rate for blacks is one of the worst in the nation. Madison schools are failing black kids. After decades and millions upon millions of dollars, Madison and Dane County still have dirty, sometimes lethally (to pets) polluted lakes.
In an exhaustive study on communities with slow-recovering economies, The Economic Innovation Group surveyed each zip code in the country. Its map tells a definitive story of the advantages and disadvantages of place. Geography, in fact is destiny — if we allow it. Thinking of Madison brings to mind Ann Richard's description of George H.W. Bush: Madison was born on third base and thinks it hit a triple.
David de Felice
Middleton
