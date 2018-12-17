Dear Editor: The recent actions of Republicans in the Legislature are unprecedented and inherently undemocratic. During my tenure in the Legislature, when I was the presiding officer (as speaker pro tem of the Assembly), we NEVER: held secret caucus meetings to craft legislation ... denied to members of the Legislature or the public advance copies of bills ... cut off debate on any bill or amendment under consideration (even when filibuster tactics were being threatened) ... advanced legislation without the benefit of analysis (as required by rule) by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, Legislative Reference Bureau and Legislative Council ... nor held lame-duck sessions with the goal of undercutting the statutory or constitutional authority of incoming elected officials. I believe that there will be a reckoning — a price to be paid — for those intent on undercutting the integrity and dignity of the legislative process and democratic institutions.
David Clarenbach
Madison
