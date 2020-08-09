David Clarenbach: Marsha Rummel has committed her life to progressive principles

Dear Editor: Marsha Rummel shows the substance and grasp of issues that makes her the very best choice in the 76th. I served in the Assembly, representing this district for 18 years, and I know what it takes to advance a progressive agenda. Marsha is the most knowledgeable, most articulate and best prepared to speak out for our diverse communities. Wisconsin is faced with challenges as never before: Whether it is to prove that Black Lives REALLY DO Matter through substantive criminal justice reform, or to confront the economic and public health crisis posed by COVID-19, there is no candidate I would trust more than Marsha Rummel. We know what we're getting with Marsha — her rock-solid advocacy of fundamental social and economic reform, and her lifetime commitment to progressive principles, demonstrates why we need Marsha Rummel in the state Assembly.
David Clarenbach
Former state representative
Madison
