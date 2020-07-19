David Certa: Wisconsin Legislature should approve Convention of States resolution

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Legislature was finishing important legislation when COVID-19 struck. Businesses were closed and citizens confined to their homes. Only those with jobs deemed “essential” by the governor were allowed to proceed with a semblance of normal living. Still the business of our state needs to be finished.
Before the Senate is an effort to restore some balance between the federal and the state governments. The enumerated powers of the federal government as described in our Constitution and further emphasized in the 10th Amendment is being considered.
The 10th Amendment states that any power not specifically given to the federal government belongs to the states or to the people. Over time the states have surrendered much of their power to the federal government, like education, highways, interstate commerce and health care to name a few. AJR77 strives to reset the balance between the states and the federal governments by calling for an Article V Convention of the States. Our Assembly overwhelmingly passed AJR 77 and it had passed out of the Senate committee. Then the virus hit. Still the business of our state must continue.
Article V of our Constitution gives the state legislatures the authority to call the convention. The oath of office each of our legislators took mandates that they uphold and defend the Constitution. Our Assembly fulfilled their obligation, now our Senate needs to do the same. Ask your senator to pass AJR77.
David Certa
Shullsburg
