Dear Editor: Wisconsin can solve its own problems. The recent Supreme Court decision to place redistricting in the hands of the state was gutsy, highly unusual (in 2019) and should be welcomed by all citizens of Wisconsin. We should hold ourselves responsible for what goes on in Wisconsin rather than depend on Washington for our decision making. With a population of 5.8 million, world class universities and colleges like the University of Wisconsin and Marquette, and legislators who want nothing more than to serve their constituents, there is no reason we cannot solve our own problems. I have spent the last few years getting to know our legislators and their staff. Without exception I have found them to be welcoming and willing to engage in a wide range of topics. I encourage you to get to know them. Meet them in Madison, or at a local listening session. Prepare your best elevator speech about “what keeps me up at night.” I guarantee they want to know.
I recently had meeting with Rep. Don Vruwink about Convention of States, but quickly we turned to redistricting. I was immediately impressed with him and his ideas about the subject. In fact his legislation, 2017 Assembly Bill 44, with this recent decision, should be revisited. It is vitally important to all the citizens of this great state to feel they are well and truly represented in all things without interference from Washington.
David Certa
Shullsburg
