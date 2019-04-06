Dear Editor: Wisconsin is not an administrative state, nor were we designed to be an administrative state. Our organization is established by our state constitution, which borrows heavily from our federal constitution. It is organized from most to least powerful. It begins with the people, then sets out the Assembly, the Senate, then the governor and finally the court system.
In other words, our representatives and senators are the most powerful body within our government. The elected representatives who know us best, who live in our neighborhoods, drive on the roads we drive on, send their kids to the same schools as our kids, shop where we shop and pay the same taxes we pay, these representatives who know us best do and should have the most power. Because of those shared daily experiences, our duly elected legislators represent the true will of the people. To our legislators: stand up. Recognize the power that you have. When a department head, administrator or judge makes a rule or sets a procedure that behaves like a law, get involved. You representatives and senators, you are the real power in our government. We are not an administrative state.
David Certa
Shullsburg
