David Certa: Kudos to Marklein for bipartisan budget

Dear Editor: I recently saw that the new budget passed by the state Senate and Assembly was voted for by both Republicans and Democrats. This makes it the first bipartisan budget in well over a decade, and I have to extend this credit to Sen. Howard Marklein who has helped craft this budget since the very beginning.
Our government is often wasteful in its spending. Obviously our state and country have been through a difficult year, and allocating every penny of our taxpayer money to the right direction is extremely important. After seeing much of the budget funding, I am grateful that Marklein took careful thought and spent our cash judiciously. He funded all the important things — education, healthcare, roads, etc. — while also providing billions of dollars in tax relief. Obviously, Democrats saw this was good too, since this was a bipartisan budget approval. It is great to see both sides of the aisle agree on something!
Overall, I’m thankful that our senator is leading the way in funding our state while also looking out for our hard-earned cash. It’s great to have a budget this year supported by both Democrats and Republicans.
David Certa
Shullsburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.