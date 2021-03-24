David Certa: Document how COVID-19 has affected you

Dear Editor: COVID-19 has impacted each of us professionally and personally in very individual ways. Family history is personal and makes events more real for future generations. Each of us should document how COVID-19 impacted us at work and at home. My family was in the process of losing the memory of being tattooed with our blood type while in grade school. According to the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the government felt that tattooing was a way of creating walking blood banks that could be used in case of a nuclear attack. Parents were told that tattooing their children was for the public good. Tattooing was carried out in 1951 and 1952 in three counties in the U.S.: Lake County, Indiana where I lived, and Cach and Rich Counties in Utah. The memory of being tattooed had faded in my family so much that my children and grandchildren had not been told this piece of our family history. It can happen again.
This month in Madison, Assembly Bill 23 and Assembly Bill 25 dealing with vaccinations as a precondition for our children to return to school and a precondition for employment respectively were discussed in committee. Document your COVID-19 experiences for future generations and become aware of current legislation relative to vaccinations in Wisconsin.
David Certa
Shullsburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.