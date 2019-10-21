Dear Editor: What Gov. Tony Evers REALLY needs to do is get rid of school choice. It has failed miserably! People are purposely moving to rural areas (lower taxes) and using school choice to go to a neighboring district and making our smaller districts pay for it. That is detrimental to the smaller rural districts which are hurting already. For instance, my district, Palmyra-Eagle has been hit hard to the point of dissolution. It started right from the beginning. The realtors who are selling houses in Eagle are promising homeowners that they will be part of the Mukwonago district in a short time (I know this from personal experience as it was presented to me that way). My feeling is that if they love that other district so much they need to suck it up and move there! Get rid of school choice, please!
David Carpenter
Town of Sullivan
