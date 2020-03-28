David Capellaro: Now or never (a poem)

Dear Editor:

For many years we raised our peace signs proudly,

Stating loudly our hopes and our dreams.

For many years we thought we had it figured out,

But our luck is running out

It seems.

The living world has many ways to compensate

For man's mistakes and foolish deeds,

Like hurricanes and viruses and fire and flood,

So time is now or never to concede.

For many years we thought we had the answers,

But the dance is not what we dreamed.

For many years we thought we were uniting,

But the the fighting still proceeds.

There's not much time, or many years to improvise,

Sort out the lies, and lead.

The only way to do it now is seek the truth,

And pray our youth succeed.

For many years we thought freedom was a civil right,

But overnight it's lost its will.

We are not free to eliminate the false debate,

But free to hate, and shoot, and kill.

For many years we tried like hell to change the world,

But what's unfurled was not our plan.

The influence and insolence of profiteers

Has jeopardized the epic rise of man.

There's not much time, or many years to improvise,

Sort out the lies, and lead.

The only way to do it now is seek the truth,

And pray our youth succeed.

David Capellaro

Millerton, New York

