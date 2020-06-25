David C. Couper: Madison police must re-imagine their role

Dear Editor: Bill Lueders is right on target (as he usually is) with his column about the Police and Fire Commission. The Fraternal Order of Police, a national labor union, could not have established a more effective protection system for its members than exists in Wisconsin State Statue 62.13. The statute essentially makes citizen complaints difficult to bring forward and overly legalistic; a citizen making a complaint against a police officer will simply flounder without hiring a lawyer. The statute also made it extremely difficult for me, as Chief of Police, to impose a heavy suspension or terminate an errant police officer.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

What’s ahead of us is an arduous task. The community must come together and require its police to change; to re-imagine themselves no longer as “warrior cops,” but as guardians who are committed to the constitutional values of our nation, respectful, accountable, and respect the sanctity of all lives. This will not be easy. But it is absolutely necessary.

David C. Couper

Chief of Police (retired) 1972-1993

Blue Mounds

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.