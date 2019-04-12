Dear Editor: It occurs to me that now that we have a president who has supported sex workers, we should consider legalizing sex work. As a Libertarian, I do not see the need to criminalize what two people do privately, or how a person chooses to spend their money. There have been various arguments for legalization from lots of groups, for reasons pertinent to their objectives, so there has been support for legalization from them, and now there should be support from those who support our president as well.
David Brockert
Madison
