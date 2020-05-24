David Brockert: I'm listening for people's solutions for our country

Dear Editor: I was happy to read Mr. Fanlund's column about the American idiot. Before I read that article, I read the one he referenced, “Donald Trump, American Idiot” by Umair Haque. I was surprised at how appropriate the title fit the politics of President Trump, and his followers. But after reading that I went back to Mr. Fanlund's article and read it. I was a bit disappointed that Mr. Fanlund did not give any solutions or work arounds or anything. It was just his thoughts on what the other article said. That was fine, it gave me the words to express some thoughts I have been having, but not the ability to verbalize them. One important instance is “our culture embraces individualism as a smokescreen for selfishness.” As a good Libertarian, I support individualism, but that is not selfishness, that is being able, within reason, to do things as you want to. I am ashamed when some folks use it to "line their own nests," as the two articles point out. To be an individualist does preclude working for the greater good, but some figure, “Why bother?” or “I will just help myself here,” and that is not right.