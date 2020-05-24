David Brockert: I'm listening for people's solutions for our country

Dear Editor: I was happy to read Mr. Fanlund's column about the American idiot. Before I read that article, I read the one he referenced, “Donald Trump, American Idiot” by Umair Haque. I was surprised at how appropriate the title fit the politics of President Trump, and his followers. But after reading that I went back to Mr. Fanlund's article and read it. I was a bit disappointed that Mr. Fanlund did not give any solutions or work arounds or anything. It was just his thoughts on what the other article said. That was fine, it gave me the words to express some thoughts I have been having, but not the ability to verbalize them. One important instance is “our culture embraces individualism as a smokescreen for selfishness.” As a good Libertarian, I support individualism, but that is not selfishness, that is being able, within reason, to do things as you want to. I am ashamed when some folks use it to "line their own nests," as the two articles point out. To be an individualist does preclude working for the greater good, but some figure, “Why bother?” or “I will just help myself here,” and that is not right.
But my main point in writing this is that I was looking for some answers from Mr. Fanlund. He did not fail me, he was not writing that sort of article. I will have to figure out solutions for myself, so it goes. I write letters to the editor, I vote, and I try to be the person my dog thinks I am. When I write letters to the editor, I send them on to Sen. Johnson, but you know he does not read them. Why would he bother? He has hired help to do that so he he can read only the ones that support his views or offer him campaign money. His hired help can tell I am not going to vote for him, in fact I am running a write in campaign to replace him, so why bother the important one with my simplistic, sniveling notes?
In the end, I will not change what I do, I will write letters to the editor, I will vote, and I will try to be the person my dog thinks I am. It is all a simple working stiff can do. If you have other solutions, am willing to listen, or, rather, read letters to the editor for them.
David Brockert
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!