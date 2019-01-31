Dear Editor: Now that the federal government is up and running, let us see our elected representatives do something to fund Social Security and Medicare past 2033. At least there is plenty of time to figure out what needs to be done, and to get it done before it is too late.
The first thing is to figure out is why it is going broke — is there not enough money coming in from our paychecks to fund it properly, or is there too much borrowed that is not going to be paid back in time? If it is the first, raise taxes either by percent we pay in or by increasing the limit where the deduction is taken out. Right now it is $132,900, so make it $200,000 or $300,000, whatever needed to fund the account enough. If it is the second, the powers that be will just need to stop spending the money that way, and change the budget so that the funds are in the Social Security account, not paying for some dam, or wall, or airplane.
Our Social Security is not anything to be sneezed at, and our elected representatives should be ensuring that it is there far longer than 2033.
David Brockert
Madison
