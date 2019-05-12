Dear Editor: As an appeal to reason I would like to suggest the following requirements be strongly considered for any new applicant for the position of superintendent of Madison public schools.
1. All applicants must have a minimum of 10 years of public school classroom teaching experience.
2. All applicants must be Madison residents, preferably with children in our schools.
3. The noard must commit to selecting a minimum of three finalist applicants for the position.
4. To reduce administration disconnect, all administrators must teach one full day a week in a school classroom to see the actual effects of their policies. Not a cherry-picked, easy classroom but the ones that are struggling the most. This provision should also apply to all board members. Come on school board, let’s see you work like a teacher for that stipend!
Dangers to avoid will include:
1. Simply moving a Cheatham crony up the ladder into the position.
2. Gazing starry-eyed toward the east or west coast for salvation from another dazzling applicant. I know you can’t help yourselves but for cripes sake this time just don't!
3. Thinking our district schools are strong enough to absorb the abuse of another ladder-climbing resume polisher. Pull this again, and our schools are going to come apart at the seams!
4. Insisting the applicant have a doctorate or a degree in education administration. As great as these people may look on paper they are often too far removed from the needs and reality of the classroom. Education administration degrees are pursued by people who discover they don't like teaching or can't cut it in the classroom and are looking for better pay and less work, not a useful combination.
David Bowman
Madison
