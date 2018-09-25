Dear Editor: First, let me say since the Supreme court ruled that money is speech and speech is free I am not sure if I can afford to speak but will try. I think it a sad country where it seems big money can buy representation and the voting constituents' voices are being priced out of our government. But what is really sad is it seems that that same big money is now inserting itself into our legal system, pushing those of us with nickel-and-dime voices even further into the background. I would be real curious as to Judge Kavanaugh's position in money in politics, and especially his view on money's effect on his own nomination.
David Bohnert
Mauston
