Dear Editor: Letter writer Phil Saunders of Madison asks how the community would react “if there were Moses lunches, Muhammad lunches, etc.” If that community were Madison, the answer would be “with respect.” But Jesus lunches cannot be tolerated, for “what agenda follows the so-called innocent scripture?” Saunders asks. "Right-wing bigotry, one suspects.”
One could argue that left-wing bigotry is actually taught in the Godless classrooms. Such as telling kids they can pick their gender without telling mom or dad. Madison progressives cannot live and let live for fear parents will make the wrong choice.
David Blaska
Madison
