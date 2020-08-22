David Blaska: If Ozanne is guilty of anything, it's too much diversion and too little prosecution

Dear Editor: The preposterous imputation of The Capital Times’ analysis (Aug. 19) of “worsening” racial disparities in criminal prosecution is that Dane County’s first district attorney of color is racist.
Crying racism that Black people comprise 7% of the county’s population but 66% of all juvenile arrests is a classic case of confusing correlation with causation. In Madison’s public high schools, boys represent 49% of the student body but 59% of the disciplinary procedures. Does that mean the school district discriminates against boys or does it mean boys act up more than girls? (Although the girls are catching up!)
Your article quotes a defense lawyer’s pretzel logic: “If you didn’t put them in (the system) in the first place, you wouldn’t have to divert them out.”
Did Ismael Ozanne put Perion Carreon and André Brown into the system or did the two Black teenagers put themselves there by (it is charged) shooting and killing 11-year-old Anisa Scott?
Including first-degree murder, Carreon now faces eight felony charges — including jumping bail four separate times. Brown turned off his GPS ankle monitor. Madison has become a shooting gallery — largely by Black teens commandeering stolen cars. Shootings are up 88% over last year at this time.
If Ismael Ozanne is guilty of anything it is too much diversion and too little prosecution.
David Blaska
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!