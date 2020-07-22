David and Nancy Giffey: Converting Hagia Sophia to a mosque is an act of aggression

Dear Editor: Returning Hagia Sophia to a mosque by the Turkish government is a deplorable act of aggression and contrary to the teachings of all religions. Hagia Sophia, built in the sixth century, has become a symbolic place of peace and justice in an extremely troubled world. After 15 centuries, the Turkish government's radical reversion is a suspicious travesty against peace and justice.
Making this historic spot a mosque is undoubtedly tied to the political motives of the United States government and administration, and those of Turkish president Erdogan. Donald Trump and Erdogan knowingly fostered the invasions of Syria and Libya. But the connection long predates Trump and Erdogan since the U.S. military established war bases in Turkey and considered Turkey an ally and strategically important since World War II, more than 70 years ago — probably longer.
Underlying this act of aggression, against the entire globe by Erdogan and the Turkish government, is the main reason for using Hagia Sophia as a political bargaining chip: “…it became the spoils of war and converted into a mosque” after existing for about a thousand years, according to the Greek Orthodox Archbishop of America, Elpidophoros. He pointed out the “spoils of war” in a letter he wrote July 12, 2020.
So the real problem, as Elpidophoros said, is war. Nations including the U.S., are too quick to invade and occupy other nations. To return Hagia Sophia to its former status would be the right thing to do by Erdogan and Turkey. Ending wars and seeking peace would be the right thing to do by the United States government and all others.
David and Nancy Giffey
Arena
