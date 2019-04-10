Dear Editor: Yes, Judge Brian Hagedorn won, which prompts me to ask: Why are we still electing judges to the Wisconsin Supreme Court? It is confounding that we still make two magistrates fight like two political bulldogs for a position that requires them to wear black robes, symbolizing that one is speaking for the law and not their personal politics. And the court for which they are competing within our electoral process is not just any court, either — it is the final judicial appeals courts in the State of Wisconsin.
I was bombarded by ads asking me to vote for “conservative Judge Brian Hagedorn” and “liberal Judge Lisa Neubauer,” which made me more analytical of our judiciary rather than an active participant of our electoral politics. If judges are elected, they have little incentive to apply the law on issues that go beyond their personal politics. After all, in order to preserve their seat on the bench, they have to appeal to a political faction. What better way to appeal to a political faction than by having a politicized record? But part of upholding the rule of law, in theory, requires a serious commitment to political independence and majoritarian-free impartiality. It requires applying the written societal rules non-arbitrarily and fair-mindedly.
If one wishes to advocate a certain policy based on their values, then they have the Legislature at their disposal. They can elect a politician who can best reflect their values and advocate for the political issues that they care the most about. The Courts are supposed to execute the function of an independent tribunal that checks the limits of power of the political branches and protects people’s rights. And in order to protect people’s rights, politics must be suspended.
David Alfonso Fernández-Antelo
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.