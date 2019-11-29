Dear Editor: The recent feature by Paul Fanlund lauding the six-month tenure of Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway seemed to focus more on what she’s not, for example, NOT like the firebrand Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or the “far-left” opponents of siting the F-35 in Madison.
Of little concern to either Fanlund or the mayor is the regressive wheel tax initiated by the mayor. The mayor said it was “necessary” and then insisted on calling it a “fee” rather than a “tax.” And it was left at that. No mention was made of the second highest tax increase since 2002 in a period of low inflation.
My question is, when did “progressives” lose any concern about regressive taxation? In 2015, Mayor Paul Soglin initiated the regressive Urban Forestry “Fee” which did not add one dollar to forestry services. Now, our current mayor has instituted a wheel tax that will cost each household an average of $80 per year while increasing the forestry fee and cutting the forestry budget by $200,000.
With a new county wheel tax of $27 and city tax of $40, the annual wheel tax is now a whopping $152. For a lower-income household with two-working members and two cars, the tax constitutes about 1% of their income. I am certain that the same elected officials would not support a new 1% tax on residents whose incomes are $150,000. Of course, they will state they are unable to levy a differential tax and that reducing costs was not an option. Is it any wonder that many poor and working-class people believe that liberals are indifferent to their problems?
David Ahrens
Madison
