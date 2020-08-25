David Ahrens: Public Market is like a tax dollar-sucking vampire

Dear Editor: The Public Market is like a vampire that continues to rise from its grave but each time demands more and more tax dollars to build an upscale food hall.
Luckily, the federal government wisely held off on giving it $3 million or it might have been constructed. If it had opened, Madison taxpayers would be paying the expenses for this empty $14 million glass building throughout the pandemic period.
In the face of permanent restaurant closings that are estimated at about 25% does it make sense for the city to spend $7-10 million on building and supporting new restaurants?
Why build this structure on prime real estate that would otherwise provide additional tax revenue? (In the opinion of the city attorney, this business would operate tax-free!)
Is it the “job” of the city to build and operate restaurants or the essential services of protection of life, health and property? Especially businesses that compete with existing private businesses such as the new Asian Market on the east side?
The city will need at least $25 million just to continue services next year as they are this year. This will mean difficult choices between what we want to do and what must be done for the city and residents. The question of whether or not to build a public market is not one of those difficult choices.
David Ahrens
Madison
