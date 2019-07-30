Dear Editor: A fascist exalts nation and race over the individual citizen. He wants an autocratic government headed by a strong dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation and forcible suppression of all opposition. A fascist is antidemocratic. Does this sound familiar? Current examples of fascists include Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump.
A narcissist has a huge ego and is hypersensitive to any criticism of his person, strategies or achievements. He demands absolute loyalty and quickly disposes of anyone who ever questions his orders. Does this sound familiar? Any commentator who criticizes Mr. Trump is charged with creating “fake news."
An oligarch believes in a government controlled by a few wealthy, privileged individuals who exploit their government for their own corrupt, selfish, greedy purposes. Does this also sound familiar? Trump has exploited his presidency to advance his personal and family’s financial interests. Let’s see Mr. Trump’s income tax returns now!
David A. Dobson
Beloit
