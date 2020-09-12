Dave Wester: We are on the edge of civil war

Dear Editor: A Black male looks suspicious to a white police officer. The white police officer tells the Black man to stop and spread. The perplexed Black man turns and says, “What did I do?” The white police officer says, “You committed (a non-lethal infraction),” and puts his hand on his gun. The Black man fears for his life and tries to get away. The trigger-happy white police officer shoots him multiple times in the back.
Black people see police brutality and demonstrate. Armed, fascist-leaning vigilantes decide to take the law into their own hands. They travel to the area and cross state lines to confront the demonstrators.
This is a critical point. Professional law enforcement officers would tell the vigilantes they have no authority and must go home. But if racist law enforcement officers, like those in Kenosha, instead thank the vigilantes, tell them, “We appreciate you guys,” and toss them bottles of water, the vigilantes are emboldened. They now feel validated and start shooting people.
The racist president of the United States fans the flames by supporting the vigilantes and condemning the demonstrators. Demonstrators get their guns and fight back. Civil war.
If a presidential election happens to take place before this process has run its course and the racist president is replaced by a cooler head, civil war can be avoided. The racist law enforcement officers can be penalized and replaced, and the country can return to peace and tranquility.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
