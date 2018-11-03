Dear Editor: Donald Trump is not the first ethically and morally challenged womanizer to become United States president. But what is different this time is that the more he lies, the more he sidles up to brutal dictators, the more we learn about his tax dodging, and the more he demeans women, the more his Republican base loves him.
Trump’s ethical, moral and financial bankruptcies were well known before he became president. People hoped the job and the Republican Party would control his indecencies. What has happened instead is that his base not only accepts but embraces his evil ways. The more he lies, insults and demeans, the more they cheer.
This from the party that used to pontificate about Christian values and law and order.
We don’t know Trump’s ultimate goal. The best clue may be the fact that even though he rarely reads, his first wife allegedly told a reporter that he kept a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches at his bedside, or that he insults other democratic leaders while sidling up to brutal dictators.
We may get an indication on Nov. 6 how far Republicans are willing to carry their Trump hypocrisy and destruction of democracy.
Dave Wester
Baraboo
